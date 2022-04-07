Kim Engelbrecht grows as sci-fi goddess with Raised by Wolves

Kim Engelbrecht continue to position herself as a sci-fi goddess with her latest role in season 2 of Raised by Wolves.

Engelbrecht is one of the newest cast members in the Showmax show portraying Decima and joining fellow SA actor Litha Bam. Filmed in Cape Town, the mind-bending series is produced by filmmaker Ridley Scott – renowned for helming Gladiator, Blade Runner, The Martian and House of Gucci.

Engelbrecht has already made her mark on the international screen in fantasy series Dominion, superhero drama The Flash and Helen Mirren’s Eye of the Sky.

Fresh off her run as lead star in M-Net’s crime drama Reyka, to many in Mzansi Engelbrecht will always be Lolly de Klerk from Isidingo. Engelbrecht helps SMag get into the twisted world of aliens and space:

How did you prepare for your role in Raised by Wolves?

There is no way to prepare for the show because it’s based on something that is out of this world. The only thing you can do when you get a job like this is give yourself over to the process and enjoy that you get to immerse yourself in a world that doesn’t exist.

How was your first day on set like?

The set and production is so huge. Firstly, you start with hair and makeup. My hair is growing back now, but they shaved all the side of my hair and gave me an undercut. That was a bit of a challenge because I was worried about shaving the bottom of my head. Then comes the costume fitting and I was hoping to just wear something comfortable because I do a lot of running on the show.