Black Coffee launches 'Dream Club' to inspire young people to reach for the stars

Fresh from his historic Grammy award win, Black Coffee has revealed what’s next on the cards for the We Dance Again hitmaker.

And testament to the gentle giant’s altruistic nature, the DJ, whose real name is Nkosinathi Maphumulo, wants to inspire young people to reach for the stars by establishing what he calls ‘The Dream Club’.

“I want to create a platform that is categorised — like if kids are interested in tech, in coding, they come and join the club. And music, fashion — if they want to do stuff, they can come there and connect with each other and find the information about where to go, who to talk to about their career — in any field they want to pursue,” he said.