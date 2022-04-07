Lions crowned One-Day champions

The Lions successfully defended the title after being crowned champions of the CSA One-Day Cup at SuperSport Park on Wednesday.

The Imperial Lions claimed a nail-biting three-wicket victory over the Momentum Multiply Titans. A thrilling victory that went down till the final over when Bjorn Fortuin smashed Corbin Bosch for a maximum.

Bosch and Ayabulela Gqamane were the first to come at the Lions batting line-up, dismissing openers, Ronan Hermann (16), and Joshua Richards (20) early in the innings.

With the visitors chasing a massive 318 runs, an anchoring 157 runs from Reeza Hendricks provided a solid foundation to a successful run-chase.

Reeza Hendricks smashed 157 off 135 including 15 boundaries and three maximums. He shared a 132-run stand for the third wicket with skipper, Dominic Hendricks.

Tabraiz Shamsi found the breakthrough, dismissing Dominic Hendricks for 44 runs. Shamsi had found the gap as he continued with two quick wickets of Mitchell van Buuren (8), and Shane Dadswell (0).

Aaron Phangiso caught Sisanda Magala lbw before he could score any runs, causing some considerable damage for the Lions.

Reeza Hendricks was in fine form as he stood a 90-run partnership with Bjorn Fortuin for the sixth wicket before he fell to Bosch in the 48th over.

Fortuin’s unbeaten 62 off 57, joined by Malusi Siboto (2*) took the innings home to see the Lions end the innings on 321/7, winning the game by three wickets.

After opting to bat first, the Titans, well known for accumulating massive runs in this competition did not disappoint as they set another target over the 300-run mark.

Half centuries from Corbin Bosch, Neil Brand and Sibonelo Makhanya powered the Titans to a solid total of 318 runs.

Even though the Titans had lost the early wicket Gihahn Cloete (2), when he edged Bjorn Fortuin to keeper, Ronan Hermann in the third over, Theunis de Bruyn and Neil Brand built a 69-run partnership.

De Bruyn was caught at the boundary off Tladi Bokako’s delivery with 40 runs whilst Reeza Hendricks clean-bowled Brand with 73 runs in the 30th over.

Codi Yusuf continued his fine form in the tournament, claiming three wickets in the final match.

Yusuf dismissed Heinrich Klaasen (34), and Donovan Ferreira (3). Both men were caught behind by Hermann while Makhanya (60) was caught in the deep by Reeza Hendricks.

An unbeaten 79* off 59 from Corbin Bosch, finished the innings on a high. Bosch had shared an 81-run stand with Makhanya, and was joined by Ayabulela Gqamane (13*), as the Titans ended their innings on 318/6.

A spectacle that will go down as one of the highest scoring finals in tournament history, it is without a doubt that both teams have a had a great run this season.

The CSA One-Day Cup continues this Friday, 08 April 2022 at 10h00. The Hollywoodbets Tuskers will take on the Northern Cape Heat in Pietermaritzburg in the Division Two final. — Cricket SA