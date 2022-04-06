Riky Rick's mother sets up memorial for him at Mount Everest base camp

Riky Rick's mother Louisa Zondo has trekked to the Mount Everest base camp to pay tribute to her late son.

Rikhado Makhado, popularly known as Riky Rick, died on February 23.

Louisa embarked on her journey to the base camp, situated 5,364m above sea level, on March 23, to commemorate her son and lay some memorabilia.

The mourning mother, who has been sharing her journey, explained the significance behind the pieces she brought along with her.

A “Riky Rick ... We Multiply” T-shirt, a chain containing a medallion of St Michael — as a symbolic representation of Bianca and the children's prayers, a St Christopher medallion representing her travel prayers, and a medallion with a “MaRiky” engraving were among the pieces.

“Your beloved wife, Bianca, and children — Jordan and Maik — had sent me off with a few memorabilia ... I laid it as your family’s commitment to carrying forward your legacy of caring for and supporting young people.” she wrote.

Louisa said she felt a special connection with Riky and was filled with gratitude.

“At Base Camp, everything came together in that amazing 'contraction-and-expansion' pattern of the universe, MaRiky. All I could do at this point was to keep bowing in gratitude, joy, peace and hope. I could never find the words to clearly set out the depth of awakening that coming to Base Camp and communicating with you through ritual, was to me. Thank you for helping me to come to such knowing and feeling, MaRiky.”