Sundowns face Petro de Luanda in Champions League quarterfinals

Mamelodi Sundowns will meet Petro de Luanda of Angola in the Caf Champions League quarterfinals while Orlando Pirates take on Tanzanian outfit Simba SC in the last-eight of the Confederation Cup.

The quarterfinal fixtures of the two continental competitions were determined in the draw that took place at the Confederation of African Football (Caf) headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, on Tuesday afternoon.

The first legs of the Champions League quarters are scheduled for April 15 and 16 while the second legs will be staged on April 22 and 23.

Sundowns finished at the top of Group A ahead of defending champions Al Ahly of Egypt, who were forced to settle for second. Downs will travel to Luanda, Angola, for the first leg against Petro, who finished second to Moroccan giants Wydad Athletic in Group D.