Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker 'tie the knot' in private Las Vegas ceremony

Reality star Kourtney Kardashian has secretly married her fiancé Travis Barker in a private ceremony in Las Vegas, according to reports.

The duo got engaged six months ago in a romantic proposal at the Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel, in Montecito, California.

The couple looked smitten surrounded by bouquets of red roses shaped in a heart.

Now on Tuesday, People reported that the couple had tied the knot in a surprise wedding in Sin City in the early hours of Monday morning.

According to the site, the couple wed in the same clothes they wore to the Grammy Awards.