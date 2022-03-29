Lebashe Investment chairman Tshepo Mahloele named new patron in Africa for Global Citizen

Chairman and founder of Lebashe Investment Group (owners of Arena Holdings) Tshepo Mahloele has been announced as the new patron in Africa for a new movement by international advocacy organisation Global Citizen.

Arena Holdings publishes SA’s leading newspapers including Sowetan, Sunday Times and Business Day. It also owns the oldest record label in Africa, Gallo Music.

The new campaign called End Extreme Poverty NOW — Our Future Can’t Wait, aims to tackle extreme poverty.

Three critical areas will be addressed by the year-long project, including empowering adolescent females around the globe, shattering systemic barriers that keep individual confined in poverty and taking climate action now.

Mahloele addressed the End Extreme Poverty Now campaign launch that took place simultaneously in Johannesburg and Lagos, Nigeria, on Tuesday.

“I support the concept of being a global citizen — that we are in this together and we all must contribute to the positive changes needed,” said Mahloele.

“It has been said over and over again that Africa is sitting on a ticking time bomb — poverty, inequality and unemployment of mostly the young. That if we don’t do anything material to alter the prospects of African citizens, this massive social bomb will explode on all of us.

“We are starting to experience the ramifications of the neglect to attend to this situation, especially in South Africa, where we’ve seen unprecedented unrests and sporadic social instability.”

Mahloele will inhabit the new role for the next three years.

According to statement released by the organisation, Mahloele will serve alongside Sandiaga Uno, the minister of tourism and creative economy in the Republic of Indonesia, as part of this year’s G20 Summit.

Some of the global events the campaign will headline include the Global Citizen Prize, Global Citizen NOW: Leadership Summit, the Global Citizen Festival 10th Anniversary in New York City and Africa, and Global Citizen at the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia.

This new campaign is supported by deputy secretary-general of the United Nations Amina Mohammed, President Cyril Ramaphosa, President of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo, President of Zambia Hakainde Hichilema, foreign minister of Nigeria Geoffrey Onyeama, minister of environment in Rwanda Dr Jeanne d'Arc Mujawamariya, and former executive director of UN Women Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka.

“We join global citizens in continuing our stewardship to ensure a better world and future for all,” said Ramaphosa.

“The past two years have highlighted the devastating impact on humanity when we choose individual goals over the global good. Together, we have to take concrete actions that will create a better future for our planet and its people now.”

