Leisure

'I'm honestly going through alot'- Cassper Nyovest fans send love after rapper shares cryptic message

By Joy Mphande - 03 March 2022
Rapper Cassper Nyovest's tweet amid Riky Rick's funeral caused concern among his fans.
Rapper Cassper Nyovest's tweet amid Riky Rick's funeral caused concern among his fans.
Image: Instagram/ Cassper Nyovest

Cassper Nyovest had his fans worried about his well-being after he posted a cryptic post on social media this week.

On the day of his former friend Riky Rick's funeral, Cassper took to his Twitter timeline to reveal he is "going through a lot".

In another post, Cassper slammed how fake social media was.

"Everything here is for clout. Even the 'be kind' tweets are for likes and retweets. They post them when something happens because that's what it's trending. Abo 'be kind' nabo 'depression is real guys' Mxm! Nothing is going to change. The youth is doomed because we have no leaders. Just vibes!"

DJ Black Coffee and close friend and business partner Lekau Sehoana were among the people who sent well-wishes and prayers to the rapper.

"Really sorry my brother. I know exactly how you feel. Hadhe (sorry) boi," Drip footwear founder Lekau Sehoana wrote.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Genergy Presentation 2020
Put your hand up to fix Nelson Mandela Bay schools

Most Read