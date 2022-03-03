Zola 7 is ‘fine’ after Nota’s comments spark concern about star’s wellbeing

Nota had fans of Zola 7 concerned after he claimed the veteran rapper is not well.

Responding to a Twitter user who claimed people were no longer checking on Zola, Nota said he was "not doing well nor is he looking good". He claimed Muthaland Entertainment label owner Lance Stehr would assist to take care of his children.

"He has seven children. Their mothers are taking care of them. He can’t even take care of himself. Lance will take care of them, as he always has!"