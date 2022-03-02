Fana Mokoena takes aim at Nathi Mthethwa for ‘causing’ artists stress
Actor and former EFF MP Fana Mokoena has taken aim at arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa, saying he must be held responsible for the stress caused to artists who rely on events for their livelihoods.
Fana criticised the minister for allegedly not haven given municipalities the go-ahead to issue outdoors permits for events.
According to the government gazette, gatherings are restricted to no more than 1,000 people indoors and no more than 2,000 outdoors.
Where the venue is too small to accommodate the above-mentioned numbers with appropriate social distancing, then no more than 50% of the capacity of the venue may be used.
“Nathi Mthethwa must be held responsible for the stress he’s causing artists who rely on events for their livelihoods.
“Municipalities are not giving out outdoor permits for events until Nathi gives the go-ahead. Municipalities are wrong, but why is Nathi not unlocking this fiasco?” said Fana.
The minister had not responded to the claims at the time of publishing this story. Any response from him will be included once received.
This is not the first time members of the EFF have criticised the minister for allegedly not supporting artists.
Last month, EFF leader Julius Malema said he was disinterested in issues affecting sports fans.
This was after the minister had not given the green light to increase the number of fans allowed at sporting events.
“How can you be a minister of sports, arts and culture when you can't even walk at the speed of a rat?”
“A minister of sport must inspire confidence. A minister of sport must look like a sportsperson. He doesn't do sports, he doesn't do arts, and he doesn't do culture. He is only involved in factional politics of the ANC,” said the EFF leader.
During the party's picket outside the minister's office in Pretoria, Julius called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to replace him with an “all-rounder who will inspire confidence and understand the dynamics of sports, arts and culture”.
The minister hit back at the EFF, saying it was “misguided”.
“The EFF is ill-advised to assume its theatrics will bear any fruit. They are advised to show respect to the basic acumen of South Africans and halt their theatrics.
“The choice to picket at the department of sport, arts and culture and direct attention at the minister on a matter based on the Disaster Management Act is quite curious and misguided.”
