Fana Mokoena takes aim at Nathi Mthethwa for ‘causing’ artists stress

Actor and former EFF MP Fana Mokoena has taken aim at arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa, saying he must be held responsible for the stress caused to artists who rely on events for their livelihoods.

Fana criticised the minister for allegedly not haven given municipalities the go-ahead to issue outdoors permits for events.

According to the government gazette, gatherings are restricted to no more than 1,000 people indoors and no more than 2,000 outdoors.

Where the venue is too small to accommodate the above-mentioned numbers with appropriate social distancing, then no more than 50% of the capacity of the venue may be used.

“Nathi Mthethwa must be held responsible for the stress he’s causing artists who rely on events for their livelihoods.

“Municipalities are not giving out outdoor permits for events until Nathi gives the go-ahead. Municipalities are wrong, but why is Nathi not unlocking this fiasco?” said Fana.