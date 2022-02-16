WATCH | Roses and candlelit dinner — Inside Makhadzi and Master KG’s celebration of love

Makhadzi and Master KG are seemingly head over heels in love and are pulling out all the stops since rekindling their relationship. Valentine's Day was no exception.

The Ghanama hitmaker took to Instagram on Monday to share images of the two enjoying a romantic candlelit dinner in celebration of Valentine's Day.

There was live music, roses, candles and lots of smooches in addition to the good food and great company.

The couple often looked deeply into each other's eyes and stood up for a slow dance.

Watch a video from their date below: