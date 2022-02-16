LISTEN | I did not sing ‘Kill the Boer’, you have the wrong man, Julius Malema tells Equality Court

Asked what his party stood for, Malema referred to EFF policy and said the main issue was expropriation of land without compensation.

“The expropriation of land is the main pillar. Land represents the economic struggle we are pursuing. When the colonialists and settlers arrived here they took our land by force. We remain a conquered nation for as long as we have not reclaimed the land and taken it back into the hands of real owners.

“We want prime land in the hands of the people.”

The state should own the land and ownership should not be centralised.

He denied singing the song. “You have the wrong man. Even in the videos they have presented, not a single video shows me singing ‘Kill the Boer’.”

He had no idea where the song originated.

“I was taught the song when I was young. I joined the struggle when I was nine years old. We understood through political education what the song meant. They made us understand it was important not to take the song in its literal meaning.

“The song referred to the system of oppression, anything that symbolised the establishment at the time. When white police drove into the townships we used to run and say ‘here come the Boers’, but it was not Boers, but blacks. That’s how it was referred to.”

The case continues.

TimesLIVE