Unathi Nkayi confirms gig at community radio station Star FM

Singer Unathi Nkayi has been revealed as the new presenter joining Star 91.9 FM.

In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE, Unathi expressed how she was anticipating venturing into a new radio format as she joins the community radio station.

“I am looking forward to a fresh new format of radio that I have never before attempted. To be able to speak to my community, from my community, and for my community — priceless! Being able to speak to a multicultural community is also something that I’m truly excited about because that’s the heart of radio — the heart of Joburg,” she said.

The media personality will be joining Justin Toerien on the “All-Star Drive” weekday show from 3pm to 6pm from March 1.

“I’m so excited about this new chapter and definitely ready for the wild ride that is going to be the All-Star Drive.”

“Expect loud, funny, passionate, bold — oh and did I mention loud? We are eager to make magic on the airwaves and guarantee a good laugh ... all the way home,” Justin said.