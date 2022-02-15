Trevor Noah scores gig at White House Correspondents’ Association dinner

SA-born comedian and host of The Daily Show Trevor Noah has bagged a gig as the main entertainer at the next White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) dinner when it returns later this year.

The dinner, which took place every year until it was halted by the pandemic, returns on April 30, 2022. Noah will be headlining the event.

It will be the first time the event, usually held annually, will take place since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Deadline reported that the WHCA, in announcing Noah's participation, noted that this year’s dinner “will be the WHCA’s first since 2019 and offer the first opportunity since 2016 for the press and the president to share a few laughs for a good cause”.

In a statement shared with NBC news, Steven Portnoy, the association president and a reporter for CBS News Radio, said Noah was chosen because of his ability to make people laugh even in tough times.

“Trevor is an incredible talent who keeps us laughing — and thinking — four nights a week. We can’t wait for him to help bring our 100-year Washington tradition ‘Back to Abnormal'.”

The prestigious gig has previously been headlined by comedians such as Michelle Wolf and Stephen Colbert.

Noah will also host the Grammys this year and is in the midst of a comedy tour, Back to Abnormal.