WATCH | Mzansi freaks out after Master KG calls Makhadzi his wife on stage
Limpopo-born stars Master KG and Makhadzi had fans in meltdown mode recently after sharing intimate moments during a performance together.
In a video that went viral on social media the two stars kiss on stage and Master KG refers to Makhadzi as his wife.
This comes after the Jersumalema and Ghanama hitmakers announced the end of their long-term relationship in 2020 to focus on their budding careers.
“Me and Makhadzi parted ways months ago to focus on our careers. We are still young and we need to achieve big things. (We) hope everyone understands and respects that. I am no longer going to answer anything related to this. Thanks,” Master KG wrote on Facebook.
“Indeed it is true, it has come to an end of our relationship. Kindly respect our decision,” Makhadzi wrote on her timeline to confirm the news.
The pair later sparked rumours that they had rekindled their romance after they were spotted on numerous occasions together
Makhadzi initially rejected the claims, saying they had decided to stay friends.
“What happened between Master KG and I is we decided to be a brother and sister. We are OK. We are cool,” she said
TshisaLIVE reached out to Makhadzi and Master KG for comment but was unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. Any update will be included once received.
Though the two have remained mum since the video of them went viral fans are convinced they could be taking their relationship to the next level.
Take a look at some of the reactions below:
Makhadzi and Master KG reminding SA to drink a lot of water... 😂😅😂— MooN™《🌟》 (@MansOpinions) December 30, 2021
Honesty Master KG and Makhadzi back together is the best to end 2021 am so happy for them— IG:Joy-Zelda (@joy_zelda) December 31, 2021
