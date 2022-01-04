WATCH | Mzansi freaks out after Master KG calls Makhadzi his wife on stage

Limpopo-born stars Master KG and Makhadzi had fans in meltdown mode recently after sharing intimate moments during a performance together.

In a video that went viral on social media the two stars kiss on stage and Master KG refers to Makhadzi as his wife.

This comes after the Jersumalema and Ghanama hitmakers announced the end of their long-term relationship in 2020 to focus on their budding careers.

“Me and Makhadzi parted ways months ago to focus on our careers. We are still young and we need to achieve big things. (We) hope everyone understands and respects that. I am no longer going to answer anything related to this. Thanks,” Master KG wrote on Facebook.

“Indeed it is true, it has come to an end of our relationship. Kindly respect our decision,” Makhadzi wrote on her timeline to confirm the news.