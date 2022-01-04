Leisure

WATCH | Mzansi freaks out after Master KG calls Makhadzi his wife on stage

By Joy Mphande - 04 January 2022
Limpopo-born stars Master KG and Makhadzi have fans convinced that they're back together again.
Limpopo-born stars Master KG and Makhadzi have fans convinced that they're back together again.
Image: Via Twitter

Limpopo-born stars Master KG and Makhadzi had fans in meltdown mode recently after sharing intimate moments during a performance together.

In a video that went viral on social media the two stars kiss on stage and Master KG refers to Makhadzi as his wife. 

This comes after the Jersumalema and Ghanama hitmakers announced the end of their long-term relationship in 2020 to focus on their budding careers.

“Me and Makhadzi parted ways months ago to focus on our careers. We are still young and we need to achieve big things. (We) hope everyone understands and respects that. I am no longer going to answer anything related to this. Thanks,” Master KG wrote on Facebook.

“Indeed it is true, it has come to an end of our relationship. Kindly respect our decision,” Makhadzi wrote on her timeline to confirm the news.

Master KG and Makhadzi kiss during their performance.
Master KG and Makhadzi kiss during their performance.
Image: Twitter

The pair later sparked rumours that they had rekindled their romance after they were spotted on numerous occasions together

Makhadzi initially rejected the claims, saying they had decided to stay friends.

“What happened between Master KG and I is we decided to be a brother and sister. We are OK. We are cool,” she said

TshisaLIVE reached out to Makhadzi and Master KG for comment but was unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. Any update will be included once received.

Though the two have remained mum since the video of them went viral fans are convinced they could be taking their relationship to the next level. 

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

Watch their performance below:

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

It’s an honour to say our last goodbyes’: Capetonians say their final farewell ...
UDM rocks boat as Nelson Mandela Bay coalition cracks appear

Most Read