Soccer

Chippa’s development head pleased with youngsters’ performance

Premium
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter
04 January 2022

Chippa United head of development Bruce Bafana is content with the club’s DStv Diski Challenge side’s progress and performance this season and hoping for more of the same in 2022.

The Gqeberha side’s PSL youngsters are third on the Diski log with 22 points from 11 matches and are only five points away from league leaders Orlando Pirates...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

It’s an honour to say our last goodbyes’: Capetonians say their final farewell ...
UDM rocks boat as Nelson Mandela Bay coalition cracks appear

Most Read