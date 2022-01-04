Chippa’s development head pleased with youngsters’ performance
Chippa United head of development Bruce Bafana is content with the club’s DStv Diski Challenge side’s progress and performance this season and hoping for more of the same in 2022.
The Gqeberha side’s PSL youngsters are third on the Diski log with 22 points from 11 matches and are only five points away from league leaders Orlando Pirates...
