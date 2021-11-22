WATCH | What is to 'Mantashe'? Chester Missing gives the 411 on hilarious SA political terms

Political analyst puppet Chester Missing's guide to South African political terms is proof that not everything is as it seems — or, in this case, what it means.

On social media, Missing made light of things politicians say that often leave people confused.

Some of the hilarious terminologies include scoundrel, b**tard, to “Mantashe”, non-racialism, and black people.

“A scoundrel is someone we know was corrupt the whole time, but forgot to bring it up when he was in the ANC,” said Missing.

“To 'Mantashe' is a verb that means you talk so much rubbish that people forget what they asked you in the first place.

“Non-racialism is the DA's term and is a socially acceptable way to say 'stop pointing out our racism'.

“Black people, that's the people the DA want to like, but can never find them because they 'don't see colour'.”

