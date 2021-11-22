Frans happy with effort in Cape Town 12km
Nelson Mandela Bay and Ikhamva Athletics Club runner Melikhaya Frans ran a time of 35 minutes and 11 seconds to finish sixth in the Absa Cape Town 12km City Run at the weekend.
Leading the pack in the men’s race was Daniel Simie Ebenyo, who took first place with a time of 34 minutes and two seconds...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.