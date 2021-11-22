Frans happy with effort in Cape Town 12km

Nelson Mandela Bay and Ikhamva Athletics Club runner Melikhaya Frans ran a time of 35 minutes and 11 seconds to finish sixth in the Absa Cape Town 12km City Run at the weekend.



Leading the pack in the men’s race was Daniel Simie Ebenyo, who took first place with a time of 34 minutes and two seconds...