'Blood & Water' star Khosi Ngema launches a jewellery collection

Actress Khosi Ngema has taken the plunge into the entrepreneurial space with the launch of a jewellery collection.

The Blood and Water star, who launched the jewellery line in collaboration with Grace The Brand last Friday, told TshisaLIVE that this was a lifelong dream and she was happy to finally see it come to fruition.

“It's always been something that I wanted to do,” she says.

Khosi says her father, actor Mangaliso Ngema, motivated her to pursue other endeavours outside the entertainment industry.

“I also get [my entrepreneurial spirit] from my dad. He's always encouraged me to be entrepreneurial and I just want to explore different fields if I can. I'm blessed that I am able to dabble in something like this. It's definitely new ground for me and it's definitely something I want to pursue and see how it goes.”