'To new memories' — Mome and her family move away from the city

Mome Mahlangu and her family have traded in the hustle and bustle of the city for a tranquil farm life at a private estate.

In a recent Instagram post, the reality TV star and wellness enthusiast posted a picture of their supposed new home, expressing her gratitude for being able to have two homes.

“I wake up with gratitude cause mercy rewrote my life, it may have taken us time to find it but we are here now ... To new memories appreciating the ones we left behind,” she wrote.

Mome, who runs a wellness company, said she was looking to make use of the land they have by filling it with plants that will help her create more products.

"#Mahlanguville 2, a small holding with 5 properties in a private estate with 3 Hectors of land, 1 hector for the family home , 1 hector for the animals, looking at planting half of Moringa to create more wellness products for your health . The other half will be for vegetables ... To wellness and health ... your health is your wealth.”

In her gratitude post, Mome said she and her family were looking to buy their third property, and wanted a beach house.

“Dear God I thank you for being truthful to me and my family even when life feels impossible, we keep going . The prayer for the third home by the beach has kick started in the meantime let’s enjoy modern farm life and pay our tax to create sustainable wealth ... ”