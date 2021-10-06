WATCH | Video of Trevor Noah mocking politicians' empty promises resurfaces

A hilarious video clip of SA comedian Trevor Noah mocking politicians electioneering ahead of the local government elections has resurfaced online.

The video shows Trevor poking fun at some of the promises politicians make to citizens to garner votes.

The original video is from Trevor's 2009 The Day Walker stand-up comedy show. It was recently shared by One SA movement leader Mmusi Maimane, again thrusting it into the spotlight.

“Now it's election time which means politicians are out in full force. Busy kissing babies and Helen Zille is dancing again and speaking isiXhosa.

“You know it's election time: the ANC has come out with a huge campaign [saying], 'if you are not happy with service delivery then you must vote for change ... we will change'," jokes Trevor in the video.