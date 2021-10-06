‘I never enforced apartheid through the barrel of a gun’: Gauteng judge candidate

A visibly nervous advocate Daniel de Villiers SC on Tuesday took his seat to be interviewed for a second time this year for the position of a judge in the Gauteng division of the high court.

His earlier interview, in April, was unsuccessful.

As in his previous interview, commissioner Griffiths Madonsela SC asked De Villiers pressing questions about the role he played in the military during the apartheid years.

In the first interview, Madonsela had asked De Villiers, a former deacon in the Dutch Reformed Church, about the views of the church on apartheid at the time he served in it.

De Villiers said though the church was strong in its views at the time, he was part a group of people who did not support apartheid and instead called for unity.

He said while he was not completely sold on the ideas held by the leadership of the church, he “felt at home” in the church, adding it was an establishment rich in tradition.