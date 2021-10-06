Grab your tissues, Adele has a new single coming out next week
British songstress Adele has millions of her supporters waiting in anticipation for October 15, the date she announced for the release of her new single Easy on Me.
Adele had scores of Instagram and Twitter followers in a frenzy on Tuesday when she announced her musical comeback with a 20-second teaser of the music video, which she shared on both platforms.
She didn’t give the fans a glimpse into the lyrics, but judging from the snippet she shared, the new single is the Adele vibe many know and love.
Adele hasn’t released new music since her 2015 album titled 25.
In 2019, she hinted she was working on a new album titled 30, following the same trend with all her other albums 19, 21, and 25 which she named after her ages.
In a lengthy Instagram post, Adele was celebrating her 31st birthday and reflecting on her 30th.
“The age 30 tried me so hard but I’m owning it and trying my hardest to lean into it all. No matter how long we’re here for life is constant and complicated at times. Be kind to yourself people, we’re only human. Go slow, put your phone down and laugh out loud at every opportunity.
“Learning to really, truly love yourself is it, and I’ve only just realised that is more than enough. I’ll learn to love you lot eventually. Bunch of fu**ing savages, 30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you. Chin up, eh,” she shared.
The singer also made a comeback to social media after a long hiatus. She surprised fans with a short message, “Hiya babes”, in response to Twitter.
Fans are already obsessed with the new song, or hopefully an album.
Here are the reactions:
you know the song will hit you hard when adele looks at you in a black and white video pic.twitter.com/WbPji0Arup— 𝓭𝓪𝓻𝓵𝓲𝓷𝓰³⁰ (@darlingdjarin) October 5, 2021
me after hearing 0:21 seconds of adele’s new song #EasyOnMe pic.twitter.com/c8p8vYjvOA— ANDREA🕸 ³⁰ (@deIIycat) October 5, 2021
Hurt them before Adele drops so they get the full experience pic.twitter.com/apomxuHaWo— Monde (@Blxk_Child) October 5, 2021
I predict 1 billion streams for this new Adele single pic.twitter.com/3DzInTiMD2— JabulaniMacdonald⚡ (@Jabu_Macdonald) October 5, 2021
Waking up to the best news since forever. Our other fave (Adele) is finally dropping new music to cry to on the 15th 😩😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/oYEA9QejcE— Dr Zickie👑🏳️🌈 (@MakaLino_S) October 6, 2021
can't wait for adele's new music video pic.twitter.com/csY1kwwVtV— la llorona's gay son (@gabebergado) October 5, 2021