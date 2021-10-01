Gqeberha culinary student gets mouths watering with avocado

By Herald Reporter -

An aspirant Gqeberha chef who took an avocado and made a delicious gourmet meal with it, has been named the winner in this year’s Culinary Schools Student Competition.



Hosted by the SA Avocado Growers’ Association (SAAGA), it is no surprise the star ingredient was the creamy, green fruit...