Banyana look to get two in a row in Cosafa Cup
Banyana Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis will be hoping to get a much-improved performance from her players than when they played against Malawi in their opening game.
They take on Angola in their second fixture in group A of the Cosafa Women’s Tournament taking place in Nelson Mandela Bay on Friday...
