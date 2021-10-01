Soccer

Banyana look to get two in a row in Cosafa Cup

Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter
01 October 2021

Banyana Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis will be hoping to get a much-improved performance from her players than when they played against Malawi in their opening game.

They take on Angola in their second fixture in group A of the Cosafa Women’s Tournament taking place in Nelson Mandela Bay on Friday...

