Leisure

Boohle trends after equating Cassper’s contribution on 'Siyathandana' to zero

By Joy Mphande - 16 September 2021
Boohle's interview on Podcast and Chill with Mac G gets tongues wagging.
Boohle's interview on Podcast and Chill with Mac G gets tongues wagging.
Image: Instagram/ Boohle

Amapiano vocalist Boohle's televised interview with MacG in the latest episode of Podcast and Chill with on Channel O left tongues wagging after the singer threw shade at Cassper Nyovest.

The amapiano vocalist shed light on how she came to feature on Cassper's chart-topping single Siyathandana and how big a role she played in making the hit song.

When asked whether Cassper Nyovest contributed to writing the song, she responded: “He only came with his verse. I wasn't even there.” 

Boohle's response saw her top the Twitter trends list and social media users were shocked she didn't defend Cassper or at least make it clear that the song works because of their collective handiwork.

Cassper has previously shared that he wrote the melody and his verse, while Boohle wrote the words to the rest of the song. However, in the viral video clip, tweeps felt that Boohle has insinuated that Cassper's role meant nothing in the song.

MacG added fuel to the fire by suggesting that Cassper's verse in the song was “unnecessary”.

Upon seeing the clip, Cassper took to Twitter on Thursday saying he was unimpressed with the comments made on the show. He added that he was not willing to give any explanation but rather wished Boohle the best with her career.

“This is so disappointing and I've watched it a few times. I won't even explain anything about how this song was written but I got sooo much love for Boohle man. One of the most gentle of souls I've met and we made magic together. May God bless her, May she make many more hits,” he wrote.

The interview had the Twitter streets shook as tweeps wondered if she had ruined her working relationship with Cassper while some came to her defence saying she was sabotaged by MacG.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE earlier this year, Boohle said she was grateful to work with the rapper as it was a lifelong dream she'd always had.

“I got a call from Abidoza asking for a studio session so when I got to the location I realised that it’s Cassper’s house. I was so honoured that he was the one who called me to come to the studio because he had a beat for me,” she told TshisaLIVE.

“I always tell people to keep sending the DMs, to keep calling and keep pushing because one day you’ll get there. With me and Cassper it also started in the DMs.  I kept sending direct messages to him.” 

subscribe

Latest Videos

C.1.2 variant: What is it and should we be worried? Explained
Suspected killers of Gauteng health department finance official Babita Deokaran ...

Most Read