Boohle trends after equating Cassper’s contribution on 'Siyathandana' to zero
Amapiano vocalist Boohle's televised interview with MacG in the latest episode of Podcast and Chill with on Channel O left tongues wagging after the singer threw shade at Cassper Nyovest.
The amapiano vocalist shed light on how she came to feature on Cassper's chart-topping single Siyathandana and how big a role she played in making the hit song.
When asked whether Cassper Nyovest contributed to writing the song, she responded: “He only came with his verse. I wasn't even there.”
Boohle's response saw her top the Twitter trends list and social media users were shocked she didn't defend Cassper or at least make it clear that the song works because of their collective handiwork.
Wait what? 😳😳 so the song "Siyamthanda" Cassper ft Boohle wasn't written by Cassper 🤔 #PodcastandChillwithMacG pic.twitter.com/dzrsKkpVRV— Simtho Biyela 🌐 (@SimthoBiyela) September 15, 2021
Cassper has previously shared that he wrote the melody and his verse, while Boohle wrote the words to the rest of the song. However, in the viral video clip, tweeps felt that Boohle has insinuated that Cassper's role meant nothing in the song.
MacG added fuel to the fire by suggesting that Cassper's verse in the song was “unnecessary”.
Upon seeing the clip, Cassper took to Twitter on Thursday saying he was unimpressed with the comments made on the show. He added that he was not willing to give any explanation but rather wished Boohle the best with her career.
“This is so disappointing and I've watched it a few times. I won't even explain anything about how this song was written but I got sooo much love for Boohle man. One of the most gentle of souls I've met and we made magic together. May God bless her, May she make many more hits,” he wrote.
This is so disappointing and I've watched it a few times. I won't even explain anything about how this song was written but I got sooo much love for Boohle man. One of the most gentle of souls I've met and we made magic together. May God bless her, May she make many more hits. https://t.co/d24IcNRt6O— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) September 16, 2021
The interview had the Twitter streets shook as tweeps wondered if she had ruined her working relationship with Cassper while some came to her defence saying she was sabotaged by MacG.
While Mac G was laughing and talking smack Boohle kept quiet as she realized she may have burned few bridges at that moment, the way she said it she feels entitled to 100% of the song pic.twitter.com/nfGMNEch9S— 𝓀ℯ𝓃𝓏 (@Bokenza1) September 16, 2021
You're safe boohle. Don't give away any credit for your work queen. You did nothing wrong. MacG makes good interviews she.. the questions that break power chains. Now we know that you're a writer and a good one. Go on GIIIIRL!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/dWdyLVsZeZ— 🔥🇿🇦FREEPHILA🇿🇦🔥 (@PhilaMadlingozi) September 16, 2021
MacG just used Boohle to advance his career and killed hers. This is artists need managers. Dumbest thing I've seen in ages https://t.co/ZKuGj5gwhT— The Real GrandMasta (@RealGrandMasta) September 16, 2021
Boohle comments came from an honest place. Maybe choosing wrong words in the process.. But also maybe Cassper needs to start focusing more on grooming talent now.. He Slowly going irrelevant— Bro-Innovate🍥 (@season_rsa) September 16, 2021
In an interview with TshisaLIVE earlier this year, Boohle said she was grateful to work with the rapper as it was a lifelong dream she'd always had.
“I got a call from Abidoza asking for a studio session so when I got to the location I realised that it’s Cassper’s house. I was so honoured that he was the one who called me to come to the studio because he had a beat for me,” she told TshisaLIVE.
“I always tell people to keep sending the DMs, to keep calling and keep pushing because one day you’ll get there. With me and Cassper it also started in the DMs. I kept sending direct messages to him.”