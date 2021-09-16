Boohle trends after equating Cassper’s contribution on 'Siyathandana' to zero

Amapiano vocalist Boohle's televised interview with MacG in the latest episode of Podcast and Chill with on Channel O left tongues wagging after the singer threw shade at Cassper Nyovest.

The amapiano vocalist shed light on how she came to feature on Cassper's chart-topping single Siyathandana and how big a role she played in making the hit song.

When asked whether Cassper Nyovest contributed to writing the song, she responded: “He only came with his verse. I wasn't even there.”

Boohle's response saw her top the Twitter trends list and social media users were shocked she didn't defend Cassper or at least make it clear that the song works because of their collective handiwork.