TV presenter Palesa Tembe recalls dreaming about sister Anele

After laying Anele to rest in April, the Afternoon Express presenter and actress poured her heart out in an Instagram post talking about how Nelli's life had affected hers and how she felt the morning after she had to say goodbye to her sister.

“Yesterday we said goodbye, but this morning strangely feels like a new beginning,” she began.

“You moved us in ways you’ll never know. Your honesty, our late night calls, family trips together and you just laughing at me every time I 'flopped' (your words, not mine 🙄), I’ll miss it all.”

Palesa ended her mini tribute with words from a Drake song, which she revealed was one of Nelli's favourite musicians to listen to.

“But for now, God’s got you my sweet angel. P. S: please hug aunt Lulu for me and mom. I miss you - we miss you.

"'Angels protect you, and heaven accepts you'”- Drake (words from your fave),” she wrote.

The latest update on Nelli's death saw the NPA send the case back to police for “further investigation”.