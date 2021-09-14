Declined for the R350 grant? You have 30 days to lodge an appeal for reconsideration

Applicants for the R350 social relief of distress grant whose applications have been declined have 30 days to appeal for reconsideration.

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) made the announcement on Monday after more than 3.7-million applications were declined for August.

“If your application for the special Covid-19 social relief distress grant is declined, you have the right to appeal within 30 days of receiving the declined reason,” said Sassa.

During his national address on Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said out of the 13-million applications, 8.3-million were approved and payments have started to the recipients.

He said the reasons that applications have been declined were “mainly because applicants have other identified sources of income or are registered for assistance like Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) and National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS)”.

“Around 845,000 applications are still in the validation process. Along with the other measures we have put in place, this grant is providing critical assistance to unemployed South Africans at this most difficult time,” he said.

How do I appeal?

Appeals can be made on the SRD website. Click on the “application for consideration”.

Sassa said there is no set time to appeal. Applicants will receive a response when the process is done

“You can request reconsideration for each time that the application is declined. There is no set time for appeal,” said Sassa.

In the last round of applications, Sassa said appeals should be sent to covid19srdappeals@sassa.gov.za.

Should I disclose changes in my financial situation?

Yes, Sassa warned that it is the responsibility of every citizen whose financial circumstances change, even while they are receiving the grant, to inform the agency of the change immediately.

“This allows for their eligibility for continued receipt of the grant to be reviewed. Further action will be taken where it is found ineligible public servants have continued to receive these grants,” said Sassa.