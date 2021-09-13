‘Her energy is unmatched’ — fans can’t get over Makhadzi’s ‘Idols SA’ performance
Sunday night’s episode of Idols SA is still the talk of the town on the TL, thanks to Limpopo musician Makhadzi powerful and her energy-filled performance.
The singing competition, which was announcing its top 10, saw great performance on the line from Boohle, who took to the stage with Busta 929 (and voice of the late Mpura) to perform the hypnotic amapiano jam Amawaza.
While the show was filled with amazing performances, it was the Ghanama performance by Makhadzi and Prince Benza that left SA going gaga.
Queen Makhadzi absolutely slayed her performance and closed off the show on a high note.
Watch the fire performance below:
Makhadzi had SA in the palm of her hands. From her vocals to her dance moves and the “unique to Makhadzi” energy she served, fans couldn't get over what a great performer the Venda queen is.
On Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, people were raving about her performance and particularly the way she falls as if it's “nothing hectic”.
“Incredible! We don’t celebrate her enough. This performance was UP THERE at the top!” said one fan.
“I love Makhadzi! She's so energetic,” said another.
“It's the fact that Makhadzi takes us seriously as her fans. She never takes us for granted, she always brings her A-game,” said another.
Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:
They should’ve saved Makhadzi for the finale, because wow 🔥 #idolssa— Natasha Thahane (@Natasha_Thahane) September 12, 2021
Makhadzi does her thing on stage, jealous down 🙌🏾 and she will idibala if she wants 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #idolssa pic.twitter.com/OiaKMSfHda— ✨Ayanda✨ (@Aya_Kolisi) September 12, 2021
Makhadzi is best perfomer South Africa has ever had. This girl is too much🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥if you don't believe me warch her Idols performance. #AfricanQueen #Makhadzi pic.twitter.com/OnKBvr05by— Livhuwani Precious Mutavhatsindi (@LivhuwaniPreci4) September 12, 2021
#idolssa— Shirley Dikgale 🌼 (@Crystal14620513) September 12, 2021
Makhadzi fell and got up like 'it's nothing hectic' pic.twitter.com/QKgd75gITN
Makhadzi's performance on #Idols #idolssa fire— 🌹Sesi_wati businesses😊❤🇮🇹 (@nokubuya) September 12, 2021
The part where she actually ganamard wow
🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
It was fire pic.twitter.com/DwEltdGWWq
Our very own Makhadzi🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻— Lala🌸 (@Ntiyisomiyen) September 12, 2021
She was born to be a performer this lady no ways#idolssa pic.twitter.com/oqiFhdO56f
Makhadzi to the world 😭🤌🏽🔥#idolssa pic.twitter.com/KNn9fyXClV— Lesego Montshiwa 🇿🇦👑 (@LesegoSheigo) September 12, 2021
Watching Idols because I want to see Makhadzi’s performance, but I have a feeling Idols will make her perform last so that we watch the whole show😫😫#idolssa pic.twitter.com/HRA8v2kRoO— Mulanga Ornella Mulovhedzi (@mulanga_ornella) September 12, 2021