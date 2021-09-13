Leisure

‘Her energy is unmatched’ — fans can’t get over Makhadzi’s ‘Idols SA’ performance

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter 13 September 2021
Musician Makhadzi rocked the 'Idols SA' stage.
Image: Instagram/Makhadzi

Sunday night’s episode of Idols SA is still the talk of the town on the TL, thanks to Limpopo musician Makhadzi powerful and her energy-filled performance.

The singing competition, which was announcing its top 10, saw great performance on the line from Boohle, who took to the stage with Busta 929 (and voice of the late Mpura) to perform the hypnotic amapiano jam Amawaza.

While the show was filled with amazing performances, it was the Ghanama performance by Makhadzi and Prince Benza that left SA going gaga.

Queen Makhadzi absolutely slayed her performance and closed off the show on a high note.

Watch the fire performance below:

Makhadzi had SA in the palm of her hands. From her vocals to her dance moves and the “unique to Makhadzi” energy she served, fans couldn't get over what a great performer the Venda queen is.

On Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, people were raving about her performance and particularly the way she falls as if it's “nothing hectic”.

Incredible! We don’t celebrate her enough. This performance was UP THERE at the top!” said one fan.

“I love Makhadzi! She's so energetic,” said another.

“It's the fact that Makhadzi takes us seriously as her fans. She never takes us for granted, she always brings her A-game,” said another.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

