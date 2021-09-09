Ayanda Borotho on validation: ‘Let go of the idea that being liked is power’

Actress and author Ayanda Borotho has cautioned her followers on the dangers of living life on public praise, saying when one depends on external validation for contentment, it usually ends in tears.

Taking to her Instagram, the former Isibaya actress hoped to push the message that being liked by other people doesn't hold the power that the age of social media seems to suggest.

“Understand this ... if you're going to live this life pursuing validation through public praises, rest assured you will break at their slightest criticism. Let go of the idea that pleasing people makes you fit in. Let go of the idea that being liked is power.”

Ayanda advised her followers to get into the habit of shutting down the “desire” to want to fit in or to be validated by people who shouldn't matter to them. She urged them to stay in control of their identities instead of relinquishing that all-too-important power to other people.

“Normalise that belonging to yourself far surpasses fitting into a crowd. Normalise that the greatest validation of self is you liking yourself first. When our state of being is controlled by people's opinions of us, we give them power to control how we show up. Listen ... No-one and nothing can break you when you own you. Walk in truth. Live in truth. Speak your truth. Be your truth,” she wrote.