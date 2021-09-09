SNAPS | Bootylicious! Minnie Dlamini channels Beyoncé to celebrate #Bey40
Media personality Minnie Dlamini-Jones recently brought out her inner Sasha Fierce with her Beyoncé-inspired look.
In celebration of Beyoncé’s 40th birthday on September 4, the media personality and her close friends dressed up in the American singer’s most iconic looks for a friendly competition.
Minnie recreated Beyoncé's Bootylicious pink bedazzled music video look to accentuate her curves and flat belly.
“So Azola Mona decided we all get together to celebrate Beyoncé’s 40th birthday! We all had to recreate one of her iconic looks and I went with #Bootylicious. It was a competition and I came second!”
Designer Jessica Molebatsi, who is married to actor Wandile Molebatsi, designed the outfit for Minnie and gave her props for nailing the look.
“Minnie, how do you look so good! You realise Beyoncé was 21 when #Bootylicious was released,” she wrote in an Instagram post.
Here are snaps of the friends Minnie was competing with for the best Bey recreation:
The Homeground presenter and her best friend Azola are real fans of Beyoncé and are undoubtedly part of the Beehive as they never miss an opportunity to celebrate her.
When celebrating Azola’s 30th birthday, they had a Beyoncé cut-out from her 2013 black and white outfit worn at the Grammy Awards party.
“That time we fetched Beyoncé from the airport to surprise @abrooklynwinter for her 30th,” Minnie jokingly recalled in a post.