'I will expose you' - Zari hits back at Norma Mngoma 'friendship fallout' comments

Socialite Zarinah Hassan, aka “Zari the Boss Lady”, has hit back at Norma Mngoma’s comment and version of events surrounding their friendship fallout.

This after Norma responded to a question about why the pair are no longer friends on Lasizwe’s YouTube show Drink Or Tell The Truth.

In the latest episode of the show, Norma was asked why she was no longer friends with SA-based Ugandan socialite Zarinah, and she responded: “I’d never talk about that and she doesn’t even know. I stopped talking to her and she started texting me, asking me that I unfollow her and deleted her pictures and I’ve never said anything to her until today.”

Norma insinuated Zari wasn’t “an honest” person when she said she's no longer friends with her because of a conversation Malusi Gigaba’s estranged wife had with a mutual friend of theirs.

“I didn’t feel the need to ask her because I don’t want a friend who is honest only in my presence but in my absence you’re not.”

Zarinah took to her social to address the comments Norma made on the show, threatening to expose her.

“I’m living a drama-free life because I no longer hang with fake people like you. You were here for the likes and followers. Every time I tagged you, you got excited when you got followers like a kid in a candy store. The real reason behind my break-up with you was more than what your gossiping for TV clout.”