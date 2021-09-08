Babes Wodumo's manager gives context to viral video of her 'being arrested'

Babes Wodumo's manager has set out to clarify the gqom artist's viral video where it seemed as if she was being arrested, explaining that it was part of a music video shoot.

After a video of Babes Wodumo seemingly being arrested breaking the internet on Monday, the West Ink record label publicist, Sibusiso Ncube, told TshisaLIVE that the incident was part of a music video.

“She said that she was shooting a music video, that's what she told me ... They've been shooting videos weekly ... it was there and somewhere else again, she's fine ... They were shooting Intombi Yesgebengu the other day, we had some cops again so people must guess which one it is,” he said.