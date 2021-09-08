WATCH | Lasizwe reveals why he would ‘never work’ with Cedric Fourie again

Reality TV star Lasizwe says he won’t work with Cedric Fourie, reasoning that there are some lines he wouldn’t cross in their friendship.

Opening up on his YouTube show Drink or Tell The Truth with guest Norma Mngoma, the star spoke about his relationship with Cedric.

Norma had burning questions about who he would never work with again.

“From the people you have worked with in the industry, who is that one person you never wish to work with again and why?” asked Norma.

“Cedric! I don’t want to work with Cedric again. Cedric and I were really good friends. We were like so good with each other. The reason I don’t want to work with him again, I think, is that I got it wrong when I started mixing in my people with him,” he said.

The star said he would not mix business and pleasure.

“That’s why in life, never mix your friends. Because they are friends with you for a reason. That one fulfils a certain purpose and that one fulfils a certain purpose. Never mix that.”

Watch here: