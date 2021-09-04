Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ no match for Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’? The internet is split, yo
Drake has finally dropped his album Certified Lover Boy, and the internet couldn’t help but compare him to Kanye West, who dropped Donda earlier this week.
Before OVO could even drop the tracklist for his album, fans were quick to bring up Drake and Kanye’s “beef” and compare the two as their release dates for their latest jams were just days apart.
Drake’s Certified Lover Boy has a 21 song tracklist which features some of our faves including Jay-Z, Lil’ Baby, Travis Scott, Future and Kid Cudi. Kanye’s Donda has 26 songs, with critics saying it is the most “vulnerable” Ye has allowed himself to be through music.
Of course people immediately started comparing the two albums and #TeamDrake and #TeamKanye soon trended on Twitter.
Check out the reactions here:
Drake> Shakespeare,Mozart and Beethoven pic.twitter.com/NzhHjtyLPz— Apollo⁶𓅓 CLB Day (@apolloniyel) September 3, 2021
people who are both kanye and drake’s fans rn pic.twitter.com/FbMnbt4Uvx— mo 🧍♂️ (@afromo__) September 3, 2021
Drake and Kanye when they meet at the Grammys pic.twitter.com/H7FPbRrBLO— 💫💯🎖 (@Capalot4Mo) September 3, 2021
Drake got Kanye's friends on an album, while he's dissing Kanye.— Waiting to Oxtail (@ThatDudeMCFLY) September 3, 2021
If you don’t like Drake keep that shit to yourself it’s embarrassing— Daniel (@daniielll__) September 3, 2021
Lil Baby on Kanye and Drake albums while they beefing pic.twitter.com/Lb8HOuuCNl— ӠӠӠ (@idkthreat) September 3, 2021
The relationship between Drake and Kanye was heavily debated as some thought Kanye was coming for Drake on his track Ok Ok.
“Heal the wound and then you stab me in my back again / You the type to play the joke and try to hide your hand, not the type to come about and try to play your friend / You the type to cut the grass and snake your bestest man,” read some lines in his verses.
Either way, fans are greedily absorbing every lyric and beat.