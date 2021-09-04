Moonchild Sanelly says she's 'Undumpable' on track addressing lockdown's effect on relationships

Moonchild Sanelly's latest single has opened up the conversation about the struggles people across the globe have experienced in their romantic relationships during the coronavirus pandemic.

Coming hot off the heels of her hit single Yebo Teacher, aiming to educate the nation on sex, the "future ghetto punk" star has another lesson on relationships. In a statement to TshisaLIVE, Moonchild said that her latest single Undumpable tackles the struggles couples face in their relationships during lockdown due to the high intensity and global turmoil.

“Undumpable is a jam about a relationship where the couples’ tempers are frayed in lockdown, in a super-intense atmosphere. They’re fighting but they each feel like they’ve invested too much to be easily dumped,” she wrote.