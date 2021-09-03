WATCH | DJ Sbu finally addresses Zahara’s 'they owe me money' claims

DJ Sbu has responded to claims that songstress Zahara continues to make that she is owed money by his defunct record label TS Records - and has made counterclaims that the singer owes him money.

In an interview with Massiv Metro, DJ Sbu said that the dispute with Zahara over the royalties for her album Loliwe wasn't the story Zahara had painted it to be.

The DJ said he still had love for Bulelwa, better known as Zahara, but said that Zahara's claims of no payment are a lie.

“We made history together - and I miss you Bulelwa, I miss you - but what I don't like is she goes out and says I owe her money, because you know that's a lie ... If you go down to the books at Universal Music, she actually owes us money and she doesn't know that,” DJ Sbu claimed.

“Zahara is getting 50% royalty rate and the record label is getting paid 50%, and it usually doesn't work like that,” said Sbu.