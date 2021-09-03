Want to change your R350 grant payment method? Here is what you need to know
The window to change the payment method opens on Friday until September 10.
The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has opened a system to change the R350 social relief of distress grant payment method.
On Thursday, Sassa announced that applicants for the grant can change their method of payment for their money to be paid into a bank account.
Here is what you need to know.
When can I change my payment method? And what is the quickest method?
Sassa said the window to change the payment method opens on Friday until September 10.
“Sassa confirms the bank account method as the most convenient and quickest way to receive the grant, thereby avoiding queues at the Post Office,” it said.
“The Post Office does not pay the social relief of distress grant during the normal social grant payments of the old age, disability and children’s grant.”
Can I get payment through my Sassa card?
Sassa said caregivers who receive child grants and who have been approved for the R350 relief grant are paid through their Sassa payment card.
“Those clients who have received the R350 grant in their Sassa card are advised not to collect at the post office but to access the money at merchants or ATMs.
“These clients are reminded that they can also use the card to pay for purchases and not necessarily only to withdraw cash,” said Sassa.
Why have I not got my payment yet?
According to Sassa, it has received more than 11 million applications for the grant in total and it is still verifying those who have not received their payments.
“Sassa has been able to expedite payment of verified clients while continuing to verify the remaining applications," the agency said.
I still want to collect at the Post Office, when can I go collect my payment?
Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi pleaded with recipients of the R350 social relief grant to not flock to post offices to collect their payments before receiving an SMS.
“If you go to a post office because your neighbour told you they received their SMS, you won’t be assisted,” he said.
Post Office spokesperson Johan Kruger told TimesLIVE recipients will receive an SMS from the agency informing them of their payment dates.
“They will receive an SMS from Sassa to say the grant is ready for collection. We are also working on an SSD code which the beneficiaries will soon be able to use on their phones to check if there is money waiting for them,” he said.
Recipients can collect their payments at Post Offices by using the ID number system, which determines payment dates according to the last three digits of beneficiaries’ identity numbers.
Here’s when you can collect your money this month:
080
Tuesday September 14, 21 and 28.
081
Wednesday September 1, 15, 22 and 29.
082
Thursday September 9, 16, 23 and 30.
083
Friday September 10 and 17.
084
Monday September 13, 20 and 27.
085
Tuesday September 14, 21 and 28
086
Wednesday September 1, 15, 22 and 29.
087
Thursday September 9, 15, 23 and 30.
088
Friday September 10 and 17.
089
Monday September 13, 20 and 27.
