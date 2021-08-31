Somizi's fans 'not OK' after first 'Idols SA' episode without him
Lovers of Idols SA and fans of Somizi Mhlongo took to the internet saddened last night, with many saying that they miss seeing Somizi's judging skills after the star was asked to take a break from the show after abuse allegations.
After the first episode aired without Somizi on Sunday, his fans took to social media to share how they had a hard time watching the show without their fave media personality.
Mzansi Magic confirmed in a statement earlier this month that Somizi's role on Idols SA had been put on ice.
“M-Net and Mr Somizi Mhlongo met to discuss his role on Idols SA in light of the allegations made against him. We have reached a mutual agreement that Mr Mhlongo will take some time off to deal with his personal circumstances until this matter has been resolved,” read the statement sent to TshisaLIVE.
“Viewers will still see Mr Mhlongo on their screens until August 22 2021 as the audition shows for Idols SA were pre-recorded.”.
Lady Du was the first guest judge warming up Somizi's chat on the Idols SA judging panel.
And even though many tweeps were excited about the guest judge, Somizi's fans weren't too happy with the judges' panel.
Somizi's fans flooded the TL with tweets about how the show was missing Somgaga and all his spice.
Check out the reactions from fans:
I’m missing Somizi’s sense of humour #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/MtHsug8kY0— MphoYavhuḓi 👸🏽 (@MYavhudi) August 29, 2021
Somizi wherever you are you are Missed #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/0H6xwqaGIU— KenneTh (@KinqBozziSA) August 29, 2021
Am I the only one who missz Somizi already 🥺🥺 #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/BTzoC5A0lL— Andisiwe🌻🌿 (@siiwe_) August 29, 2021
Idols will not be the same without somizi 😭#idolssa pic.twitter.com/DY7WEPaIN2— Love always wins ❤️❤️💋💋🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@thabiecibane) August 29, 2021
I love how SA is showing so much love for Somizi while he is still alive. Can't keep a good man down #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/l9F5ICYSA1— Njebha dud (@indabakabhani) August 29, 2021
Somizi can’t be replaced . The show is so vanilla without him 🤞🏽😫 #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/lnVVzSKK7X— Prince Kingsley Lerato Mentor (@princekmentor) August 29, 2021
Somizi’s world came tumbling down after Sunday World reported Mohale had claimed to have been abused by Somizi, recalling alleged violent scenes that apparently happened before and after their wedding day and throughout their marriage.
After the article, Somizi released a statement defending himself.
“Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would one day have to defend my honour as a result of someone I have loved so deeply and so genuinely deliberately harming a reputation I’ve worked so hard to build.
“Our relationship has had its ups and downs but I have never been physically or knowingly emotionally abusive towards my estranged husband. I vehemently deny the allegations of criminal acts towards him and would like to clear my name of that defamation.”
Read the full statement below: