Somizi's fans 'not OK' after first 'Idols SA' episode without him

Lovers of Idols SA and fans of Somizi Mhlongo took to the internet saddened last night, with many saying that they miss seeing Somizi's judging skills after the star was asked to take a break from the show after abuse allegations.

After the first episode aired without Somizi on Sunday, his fans took to social media to share how they had a hard time watching the show without their fave media personality.

Mzansi Magic confirmed in a statement earlier this month that Somizi's role on Idols SA had been put on ice.

“M-Net and Mr Somizi Mhlongo met to discuss his role on Idols SA in light of the allegations made against him. We have reached a mutual agreement that Mr Mhlongo will take some time off to deal with his personal circumstances until this matter has been resolved,” read the statement sent to TshisaLIVE.

“Viewers will still see Mr Mhlongo on their screens until August 22 2021 as the audition shows for Idols SA were pre-recorded.”.