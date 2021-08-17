Leisure

WATCH | Lady Du's heart-wrenching goodbye to Mpura leaves SA broken

Lady Du's brief rendition of Umsebenzi Wethu left many people in their feels, as they watched #MpuraFuneral

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter 17 August 2021
DJ Lady Du gave a heartfelt tribute to Mpura.
DJ Lady Du gave a heartfelt tribute to Mpura.
Image: Instagram/Lady Du

Amapiano star Mpura was taken to his final resting place on Tuesday, after family and friends spent the day celebrating his life and saying their last goodbyes.

In a funeral ceremony held at the Protea South Hall in Soweto, Johannesburg, those closest to the star gathered to reflect on his life after dying at age 26 in a fatal car accident on August 7. 

Mpura's close friend Robot Boii was the programme director. The hitmaker's friends and family spoke fondly about his youthful nature, successful career in the music and fashion industries, noting his love and flair for fashion with his own brand Mpura Designs.

There was no dry eye in sight — both at the venue and online — when DJ Lady Du took to the stage to talk about Mpura.

Teary-eyed close friend Lady Du shared anecdotes about her time in the studio with Mpura, and how he encouraged her to deal with her emotions through music when she is at her lowest.

However, for Mpura's fans watching the ceremony from far, it was Lady Du's brief rendition of Umsebenzi Wethu that left many in their feels.

Addressing Mpura's mother, Lady Du reassured her that her son has left a lasting legacy in music.

“The first day when Mpura was in the studio he wrote his song Impilo Yase Sandton. If you guys listen to that song, that is his life story. That is exactly what his mom went through.

“And mama I will tell you one thing: your son chose a career that is going to leave a legacy for you. He is going to still be alive in music. Can we celebrate Mpura?

“Mpura is one person who gave me an opportunity to work in the studio. At that time, I wasn't in a good space. I told Mpura I can't sing ... And Mpura said to me: 'Whatever you are feeling, you should feel through it in the song.”

Here are some of the reactions from Twitter:

subscribe

Latest Videos

‘Complicit we were not’: Ramaphosa on corruption, the ANC & Guptas at state ...
August 1990: Remembering Port Elizabeth's Northern Areas uprising

Most Read