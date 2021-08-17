DJ Maphorisa calls out 'opportunistic tributes' for amapiano artists who died in car accident
Izolo hitmaker DJ Maphorisa says he isn't happy with the many shows paying tribute to the young amapiano stars who died in a car accident last week, as he doubts the motives behind the shows.
Amapiano stars Killer Kau and Mpura died in a head-on collision, which killed six people and left one fighting for their life last week. Also among the six victims were upcoming artists Khanya “The Voice” Hadebe, DJ Thando Tot and TD.
Saddened by the deaths, DJ Maphorisa was one of the first to lament the loss that has left a gaping hole in the hearts of the amapiano fraternity.
However, the Scorpion King isn't too happy about the way the musicians' memories are being honoured by the public and members of the industry.
Phori said it doesn't make sense to him to see all the “shows” cropping up everywhere — supposedly in honour of the late stars. The DJ said he believed people were looking to profit off the deaths and were motivated by greed.
“But this thing of tribute shows everywhere doesn’t look right and it's not making sense, let's not be desperate and be greedy, respect the boys please,” wrote Maphorisa.
The amapiano pioneer also went on to lament how their deaths will affect the future of the genre.
“When the elderly die, we lose our history. When the young die, we lose our future,” he wrote.
Fans also weighed in on the sea of tributes that poured in for the young stars, some agreeing that there is disrespect in the community, but others felt that people shouldn't be criticised for the ways in which they mourn.
It doesn't look right... pic.twitter.com/Blhrivn5oB— SponkyPonkyLove💕 (@siphokazipm_) August 13, 2021
Some even are talking nonsense like that other dj yall know him!!!!!am angry man— Bruno 18 (@ForbesPhemo) August 13, 2021
Mara akere bare the contributions are going to the famalies, i see nothing wrong if all the monies will be towards the respectful famalies besides these superstars were loved by the whole country chief...— Kasi Boy (@Just_Jay99) August 13, 2021
You don't tell people how they should mourn. You allow em to mourn anyway they feel like.— AgapeTadana (@AgapeMutwa) August 13, 2021
@DjMaphorisa in my opinion I believe doing these tribute events/shows is the best way we can show that the boys meant something to us, because not all fans of the boys will be able go their funeral🤷🏾♂️🤷🏾♂️. To me this shows we as their fans acknowledge their effort to make us Dance.— ViGiLanté Gqoli (@ViGiLante_Gqoli) August 13, 2021