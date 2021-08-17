Lebo Mashile has a suggestion for men reluctant to get vaccine

Poet and activist Lebogang Mashile has weighed in on what can be done to help get more men vaccinated, suggesting that using sex as a bargaining chip may work.

Lebo's thoughts were part of a bigger TL conversation that was sparked by the Gauteng government's call for men to get vaccinated. This after concerns emerged about the low turnout of men compared to women at vaccination sites.

“We are concerned that men are not vaccinating as we would like them to. The provincial government will have an outreach programme that targets men,” said provincial government spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga.

Broadening the conversation on her Power 98.7 show, radio presenter Pabi Moloi asked men about their “general” reluctance to seek medical help.

Lebo responded to Pabi's question on Twitter and drew a correlation between men's health and the presence of women in their lives.

“For years HIV stats in SA for men have largely been based on women, especially pregnant women, testing. Men with women are healthier and live longer,” said Lebo.