WATCH | LOL! Natasha Thahane reacts to being blamed for Lorch’s ‘poor performance’

Blood And Water star Natasha Thahane has responded to claims she was the reason for boyfriend and Orlando Pirates player Thembinkosi Lorch’s disappointing performance at the Carling Black Label Cup over the weekend.

Orlando Pirates failed to impress after losing to all-time rivals Kaiser Chiefs by one point.

Pirates fans were left reeling after the results of the annual match.

This led to fans grasping at straws about why their faves didn’t take home the gold, with some blaming Natasha for the loss.

The actress and her football player bae recently confirmed on his birthday that they are smitten with each other after rumours of their relationship made the rounds on social media.

Their relationship was brought up as the reason why Chiefs won the cup.

People took to social media to accuse Natasha of “doing something” to jeopardise the success of the Johannesburg team after being one of the hosts at the Black Label Cup over the weekend alongside Thuli Phongolo.

