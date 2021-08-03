Leisure

WATCH | LOL! Natasha Thahane reacts to being blamed for Lorch’s ‘poor performance’

Deepika Naidoo Reporter 03 August 2021
Natasha Thahane has hit back at comments that she had anything to do with her bae's performance on the field.
Image: Instagram/Natasha Thahane

Blood And Water star Natasha Thahane has responded to claims she was the reason for boyfriend and Orlando Pirates player Thembinkosi Lorch’s disappointing performance at the Carling Black Label Cup over the weekend.

Orlando Pirates failed to impress after losing to all-time rivals Kaiser Chiefs by one point.

Pirates fans were left reeling after the results of the annual match.

This led to fans grasping at straws about why their faves didn’t take home the gold, with some blaming Natasha for the loss.

The actress and her football player bae recently confirmed on his birthday that they are smitten with each other after rumours of their relationship made the rounds on social media.

Their relationship was brought up as the reason why Chiefs won the cup.

People took to social media to accuse Natasha of “doing something” to jeopardise the success of the Johannesburg team after being one of the hosts at the Black Label Cup over the weekend alongside Thuli Phongolo.

See some of the tweets below:

Natasha hit back after catching wind of the accusations, posting a TikTok video to the TL in which she re-enacts a classroom scene where she’s the teacher  disappointed by the performance of her underperforming students.

The actress, who is a known fan of the club, was also not happy with the boys.

Watch here:

Natasha and Lorch indirectly announced their relationship on social media earlier this year with posts of each other. This fuelled speculation among fans about their alleged courtship. 

In celebration of his 28th birthday last Thursday, the actress wrote a heartfelt message to  Thembinkosi to wish him well and declare her love for him.

May God continue to protect and guide you all the days of your life. Wishing you many more years of happiness, love, peace and full access to heaven’s resources. I admire and respect who you are. I love you Mr! Beke le beke,” she wrote.

