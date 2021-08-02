Simz Ngema and Ayanda Ncwane encourage Connie Ferguson as she mourns Shona’s death

After the tragic news of Ferguson Films co-founder Shona Ferguson's death last Friday, actress Simphiwe Ngema and reality TV star Ayanda Ncwane have shared comforting words with recently widowed Connie Ferguson.

Shona died due to Covid-19-related complications at Milpark private hospital in Johannesburg.

Taking to Instagram, Simphiwe Ngema, who lost her husband Dumi Masilela during an attempted hijacking in 2017, months after they got married, advised Connie to remember their love and the beautiful moments they had together.

“It’s that moment that you realise, nothing else matters. Only love, family and the legacy you leave behind matters. You did it! Uncle Sho. All of it and you did it well. Take a bow king. Connie Ferguson try to remember the love and not the loss, it’s the beautiful memories that will keep you going.

“Things will never be the same again, you will never be the same again but you will get stronger,” she wrote.