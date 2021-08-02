Pearl Thusi threatens legal action against troll accusing her of spreading hatred towards Indians

Actress Pearl Thusi says she is looking to take legal action against a Twitter user who made defamatory claims about her.

Pearl responded to US actress Priyanka Chopra’s Twitter post earlier this year calling for people to use their resources and donate to aid in the aftermath of Covid-19 in India.

That’s when a local Twitter user responded to Priyanka’s tweet by claiming Pearl was spreading hatred towards Indians in SA.

The tweep said: “Please, please help us in SA ! Your friend Pearl Thusi is spreading hatred towards Indians in SA! Get her to stop. She has 2-million followers and is spreading hatred without understanding the truth. We live in Phoenix and know fear! Someone needs to stop her.”

The Queen Sono actress was quick to trash the claims, saying if her accuser could not substantiate her allegations, she would take her to court.

“Guys. Point me in the direction of when I spread hatred towards Indians? If you cannot find it, then I’d like to point my lawyer in the direction of the point where I take you to court,” Pearl wrote.