WATCH | 'I got my jab' — Mbalula gets vaccinated

Several months after being at the centre of a massive debate on social media after many thought he had got the Covid-19 vaccine early, Fikile Mbalula finally got the jab.

The transport minister on Wednesday shared a video of himself getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Mbalula was among traffic officers who got their vaccines under the rollout for law enforcement officials.

This forms part of the government's efforts to vaccinate the general population and front-line workers in the security cluster.

“The vaccination numbers are encouraging and I will also form part of this traffic law enforcement cohort. It’s pleasing and some sort of relief to know that law enforcement is protected,” Mbalula said.

In a video of him getting his jab, Mbalula can be seen joking with the crowd, saying he was “super” when asked how he was feeling.

“I got my jab, a J&J vaccination,” he captioned the video.