Versatile Willemse ready to provide Bok cover

There is still everything to play for in second Test, says talented 23-year-old

Versatile Springbok star Damian Willemse says he is ready to cover several backline positions from the bench against the British and Irish Lions on Saturday.



The multi-skilled Willemse can play at No 15, 10 or 12, and his presence among the replacements gives the Bok coaching staff a number of options for Saturday’s deciding Test at the Cape Town Stadium (kickoff 6pm)...