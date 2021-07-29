Rugby

Versatile Willemse ready to provide Bok cover

There is still everything to play for in second Test, says talented 23-year-old

George Byron Deputy sports editor & rugby writer 29 July 2021

Versatile Springbok star Damian Willemse says he is ready to cover several backline positions from the bench against the British and Irish Lions on Saturday.

The multi-skilled Willemse can play at No 15, 10 or 12, and his presence among the replacements gives the Bok coaching staff a number of options for Saturday’s deciding Test at the Cape Town Stadium (kickoff 6pm)...

