Versatile Willemse ready to provide Bok cover
There is still everything to play for in second Test, says talented 23-year-old
Versatile Springbok star Damian Willemse says he is ready to cover several backline positions from the bench against the British and Irish Lions on Saturday.
The multi-skilled Willemse can play at No 15, 10 or 12, and his presence among the replacements gives the Bok coaching staff a number of options for Saturday’s deciding Test at the Cape Town Stadium (kickoff 6pm)...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.