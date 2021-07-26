Zola 7 and ‘Skeem Saam’ actress Koko Mantsha fall victim to death hoaxes
Both are alive and well
Mzansi was left infuriated after the internet killed actress Lydia “Koko Mantsha” Mokgokoloshi and musician Zola 7 over the weekend, but fans were let out a breath of relief after Skeem Saam and Zola’s team confirmed both incidents were false alarms.
The SA entertainment industry has sost several icons over the past few weeks, which is why fans panicked and were quick to believe the fake news that legends Zola and Skeem Saam's Koko had died.
It all began after rumours were circulating online that the stars had passed away, with “RIPs” filling the TL and alarming many about the alleged losses.
This brought on the water works and tissues were needed by fans.
Taking to social media to shut down the rumour mill stirring up a ruckus online, Skeem Saam issued a statement on social media saying Koko is alive and breathing.
“Our Koko is alive and well.”
Our Koko is alive and well https://t.co/YNPA1Fkf8v— OFFICIAL Skeem Saam 9 (@SkeemSaam3) July 24, 2021
Confirming to TshisaLIVE that the death reports were a hoax, Zola's manager Siki Kunene said he is doing well.
The Mdlwembe hitmaker has been in the headlines lately for his battle with epilepsy and was recently hospitalised but is doing better now.
After reports of the deaths were realised to be hoaxes, many members of the Mzansi community took to Twitter to voice their upset.
Many felt that people sharing news of a death before the family has done so was disrespectful regardless of whether it is true, and said sharing fake news in face of a multitude of real and painful deaths shouldn't be on the agenda.
Actor Zola Hashatsi also took to his Twitter to call out people who share fake news and the trend of killing people who are still very much alive.
“I just called Zola and spoke to my namesake. Says he is OK. SA, this sh*t of killing abantu basaphila ain't sh*t. Stop it!” the actor warned.
