Zola 7 and ‘Skeem Saam’ actress Koko Mantsha fall victim to death hoaxes

Mzansi was left infuriated after the internet killed actress Lydia “Koko Mantsha” Mokgokoloshi and musician Zola 7 over the weekend, but fans were let out a breath of relief after Skeem Saam and Zola’s team confirmed both incidents were false alarms.

The SA entertainment industry has sost several icons over the past few weeks, which is why fans panicked and were quick to believe the fake news that legends Zola and Skeem Saam's Koko had died.

It all began after rumours were circulating online that the stars had passed away, with “RIPs” filling the TL and alarming many about the alleged losses.

This brought on the water works and tissues were needed by fans.