Lance Stehr to 'take legal action' against Bongani Fassie & Moja Love over 'drug allegations'

In the latest episode of Moja Love's Finding Bongani Fassie that aired on Saturday, Bongani Fassie alleged that Muthaland Entertainment label owner, Lance Stehr, “gave him cocaine”.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Lance said he was disappointed by the false accusations made about him on the show and was planning on taking legal action against the son of the late Brenda Fassie and the Moja Love channel.

“It's a complete fabrication to try to get ratings for a TV show. And it's very sad that he had to stoop so low and we are obviously taking legal action against him and Moja Love,” he said.

“He did the same thing when he did his song Stretcher, where he tried to gain fame by rapping about other people and how he was going to put them on a stretcher, it's no different from that at all ... it's just very sad but it will be sorted out ... I have no intentions to speak to him,” Lance added.

The long-standing feud between Bongani and Lance has been documented in SA media since before the demise of Jozi and in the episode, Bongani alleged that Lance played a huge role in breaking the musical group apart.

In his comment to TshisaLIVE, the record label owner said he had always been against his artists taking drugs and made it a point to speak up about it.

“I have been fighting drugs for 35 years in this industry. We've been doing anti-drug tours. You cannot run a label and be around for 30 years, producing some of the biggest artists in the country by advocating them to do drugs. That is the most stupid and unrealistic thing. It doesn't work like that at all, drugs are actually the enemy of record labels,” he said