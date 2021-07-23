Halala! Caster Semenya and her wife Violet are expecting baby number 2

Caster Semenya has revealed that her family is expanding as she and her partner Violet are expecting their second baby together and her timeline has been flooded with many congratulatory messages from friends and family.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the Olympic and world champion shared a heartfelt message debuting her partners baby bump with their daughter.

“Ten little fingers, ten little toes. With love and grace, our family grows. This precious soul that God decided to bless us with. We all can’t wait to meet you!” she wrote.