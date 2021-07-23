Halala! Caster Semenya and her wife Violet are expecting baby number 2
The athlete revealed her partner's baby bump to announce the big news
Caster Semenya has revealed that her family is expanding as she and her partner Violet are expecting their second baby together and her timeline has been flooded with many congratulatory messages from friends and family.
Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the Olympic and world champion shared a heartfelt message debuting her partners baby bump with their daughter.
“Ten little fingers, ten little toes. With love and grace, our family grows. This precious soul that God decided to bless us with. We all can’t wait to meet you!” she wrote.
The couple have not yet revealed the gender of the baby but it seems they might be welcoming their baby soon — judging from the size of the baby bump.
This comes after the couple recently celebrated their daughters second birthday earlier this month.
“Today Mark's her second birthday Ora Semenya let this day to be one to be remembered.” she wrote.
Caster and her partner lead a private life, and when it comes to the news surrounding their growing family they have done just that.
When they announced that they were expecting their first child together, the couples simply posted images of small shoes and baby rompers. But now they are seemingly letting us more in on their journey.
Another athlete that's also expecting a baby is, sprinter Wayde van Niekerk who recently revealed that he and his wife Chesney van Niekerk were expecting a baby boy.
“Crazy excited to announce we are having a baby!!!Blessings keep coming our way” he wrote.